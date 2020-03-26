Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Decreased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

VNQ stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

