Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.492 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.29. 12,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,997. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.43. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $198.16.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.