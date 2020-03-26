Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.636 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Vanguard Russell 1000 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.24. 34,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,195. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $99.51 and a one year high of $155.81.

