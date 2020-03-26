Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.714 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.57. 16,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $73.92 and a one year high of $121.82.

