Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of VTWG stock traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.00. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth has a 12-month low of $94.30 and a 12-month high of $164.37.

