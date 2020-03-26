Vanguard Russell 2000 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Vanguard Russell 2000 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

VTWO stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. 55,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,676. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.00. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $136.80.

