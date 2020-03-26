Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV traded up $4.96 on Thursday, reaching $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,700. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $113.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26.

