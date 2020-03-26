Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.582 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Vanguard Russell 3000 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 stock traded up $6.55 on Thursday, hitting $117.37. 2,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,205. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.79. Vanguard Russell 3000 has a 1-year low of $97.77 and a 1-year high of $154.30.

