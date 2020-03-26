Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

