Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,703 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 8.27% of Vapotherm worth $21,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 385,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. ValuEngine lowered Vapotherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

VAPO stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 790,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,545. The stock has a market cap of $324.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Vapotherm Inc has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

