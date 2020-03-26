Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

VEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,487. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

