Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

VECO stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 5,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

