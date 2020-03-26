Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.53. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $96,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,326.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $134.31 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

