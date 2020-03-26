Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,020 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.15% of Veeva Systems worth $31,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $134.31 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.35 and its 200-day moving average is $147.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $414,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $62,210.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

