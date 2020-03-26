Velas Price Tops $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $28.18 million and approximately $562,324.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000156 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000797 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 143.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004431 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 371% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,877,220 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,794,629 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

