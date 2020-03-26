Veles Achieves Market Cap of $64,113.89 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $64,113.89 and approximately $40.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,285,868 coins and its circulating supply is 1,175,286 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

