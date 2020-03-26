Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336,949 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.15% of Ventas worth $33,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 94,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $3,357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 32,310.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 203,879 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,544,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,459. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 82.34%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

