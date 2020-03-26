VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 705.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910,015 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of VEON worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. VEON Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

VEON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VEON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

