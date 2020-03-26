Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several research firms recently commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Verastem from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $357.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.04. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 339.98% and a negative net margin of 854.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verastem by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Verastem by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.