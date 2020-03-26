Verge Price Up 6% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $40.89 million and approximately $524,143.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00601081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000917 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007860 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,218,404,743 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Huobi, TradeOgre, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Coindeal, YoBit, Binance, Upbit, Crex24, Bitbns, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

