Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $347.01 million, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

