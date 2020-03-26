Verify Hits Market Capitalization of $80,624.64 (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Verify has a market cap of $80,624.64 and $55.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verify token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Radar Relay, IDEX and COSS. Over the last week, Verify has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.68 or 0.02573715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00194362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Verify Profile

Verify was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The official website for Verify is token.verify.as. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, COSS and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

