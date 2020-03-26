VeriME (VME) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.04819102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00063021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037269 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010604 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003461 BTC.

About VeriME

VME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

