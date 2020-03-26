Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $6.41 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for $6.41 or 0.00094896 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and $1,908.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.02564587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00194016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, HitBTC, Fatbtc and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.