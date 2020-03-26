Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a media sentiment score of 1.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the cell phone carrier an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,608,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,055,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

