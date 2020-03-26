Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Firstegy

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “underperform overweight” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $318.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $27.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 524.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,158,000 after buying an additional 3,405,471 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $100,979,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,609,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,614 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,869,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

