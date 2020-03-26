Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 27th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verona Pharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Verona Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TARA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

TARA traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. 786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,793. The company has a market cap of $140.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $152.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22.

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

