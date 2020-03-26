Vertcoin Hits One Day Volume of $211,042.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $211,042.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003346 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.02052393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.03410424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00596726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00729641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00075725 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00478113 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,042,472 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, QBTC, Coinroom, Bleutrade, Upbit, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, YoBit, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

