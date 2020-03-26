Very Critical News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Share Price

News headlines about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s ranking:

Shares of RBSPF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,230. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

