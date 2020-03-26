Very Favorable Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Stock Price

News coverage about Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has been trending very positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Diageo earned a media sentiment score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

DGEAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Diageo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461. Diageo has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.