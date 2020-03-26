VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 267,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.69. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

