Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 548.78 ($7.22).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 565 ($7.43) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.10) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 337.80 ($4.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 410.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 438.64. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 646 ($8.50).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Vesuvius will post 4931.5949275 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

