VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG raised its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in VF were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,841,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE VFC traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.