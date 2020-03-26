ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.44.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 3,500 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Terrell purchased 5,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

