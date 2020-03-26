Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Hold”

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.75 price objective on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FTMNF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 34,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,908. Victoria Gold has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

