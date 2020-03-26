Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,383 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of S & T Bancorp worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STBA. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of STBA stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,275. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.72. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

