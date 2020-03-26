Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,980 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 409,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

TMP traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,709. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

