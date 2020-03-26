Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,168 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 951,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,325. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

FOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

