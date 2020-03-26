Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,228 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.58. 32,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 16,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $944,821.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,821.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,813,792.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,590 shares of company stock worth $7,345,941. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

