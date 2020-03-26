Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.59% of NN worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NN by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in NN by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 397,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NN by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NNBR. BidaskClub cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NNBR stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $2.89. 50,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,178. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.77. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

