Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Weis Markets worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weis Markets stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 67,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,827. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.01. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $902.39 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

