Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,082 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,185 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,872,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon purchased 11,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $200,942.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,954 shares of company stock worth $430,702 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFG traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 27,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.68.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

