Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 614.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Terex worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Terex by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Terex by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty acquired 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,712.48. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,072. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $895.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.