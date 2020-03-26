Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Patterson Companies worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 430,304 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after buying an additional 219,985 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 71,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 57,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,983,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,159,000 after buying an additional 45,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

PDCO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.34. 637,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

