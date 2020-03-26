Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,133 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 180,241 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 337,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 130,710 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 10,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,700 shares of company stock worth $403,537. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

