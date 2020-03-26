Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,231 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,315. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $198.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.55 and a 200 day moving average of $180.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

