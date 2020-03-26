Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 51,659 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Rambus worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Rambus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 77,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Rambus by 861.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 101,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rambus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,962,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

Rambus stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 521,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,731. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $340,364.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $504,628. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.