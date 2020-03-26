Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,241 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Perficient worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 9,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,655 shares of company stock worth $5,147,042. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Securities downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

