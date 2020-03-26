Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219,161 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3,901.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SKT. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.59. 205,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,171. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $679.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.70%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

