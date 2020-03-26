Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amkor Technology worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 314.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 554,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMKR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 137,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,585. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

